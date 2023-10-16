*Warning: Story contains graphic imagery that some readers may find disturbing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is asking the public for help in identifying a man that was found in “advanced stages of decomposition” in a field in east Amarillo in April.

On April 12, Amarillo police reportedly found the body of a decomposed man in his 40s or 50s in a field that was located in the 6600 block of East I-40. According to APD, the man wore dentures and had blondish gray hair and a full beard. APD further reported that he was wearing western style clothing and “his pants had a sharp crease from the obvious starch.”

APD added that the man was found in a sleeping bag wearing a necklace and a “distinct backpack.” The man, according to APD, was not identifiable through face recognition or fingerprints. Upon an autopsy, APD detailed that “no foul play is suspected.”

APD asked the community that if anyone is familiar with these items and can provide any information on the identity of the decedent, please contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.