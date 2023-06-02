AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an advisory from the Amarillo Police Department, community members were advised on Friday afternoon to avoid the area of the 1100 block of South Williams.

The police department reported that officers responded to a building in the area on a “disturbance,” with a person involved refusing to exit the building. The Amarillo Police Department Critical Response Team was reported to be on the scene.

Community members should avoid the area and be aware of possible road closures or delays, and be cautious of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.