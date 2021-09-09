Amarillo Police arrests suspect in Monday hotel shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced Thursday morning that officers have made an arrest in the shooting incident which occurred at the OYO Hotel Monday night.

According to a news release, detectives from the department’s homicide unit got a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Lee Cote, 39, in the shooting death of Dillon Austin, 37. After officers contacted Cote, officers said he turned himself in to the Amarillo Police Department.

According to previous reports from My HighPlains.com, officers with the department found Austin’s body in a car in the parking lot of the hotel, located in the 1600 block of east I-40. Officers previously said Austin was shot in a room at the hotel and walked to the vehicle.

After Cote turned himself in, he was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his arrest warrant, the release said.