AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has arrested two other individuals who they allege were involved in a late January homicide in Amarillo.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Joel Marquez and 25-year-old Corrina Ramos were arrested on Thursday for respective counts of “Capital Murder.” Police said that both Marquez and Ramos were booked into the Potter County Detention Center on their warrants.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after officers were called to the 900 block of South Buchanan Street on the evening of Jan. 25 after a woman said a man had been shot. Police then found the body of 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez at a home in the 700 block of North Williams Street.

In early February, police arrested 20-year-old Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua on a “murder” warrant in relation to the incident. Officials said at the time that the case remains under investigation.