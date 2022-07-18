AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that an arrest has been made in connection with an early Sunday morning homicide in east Amarillo.

APD detailed that at 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a local hospital on a man who was brought in with a gunshot wound. Officers identified 31-year-old Javier Hernandez as the man who was shot. Witnesses at the scene said that the shooting happened in the 3500 block of SE 11th Ave, according to APD.

APD said that Hernandez had been in a fight with several other men when one of the men “pulled out a gun and shot Hernandez.” Hernandez later died at the hospital.

APD Homicide Detectives identified and obtained a murder warrant for 21-year-old Oscar Adame in relation to Sunday’s incident. APD explained that a SWAT officer later found Adame at a home in the 9900 block of Plaudit Trail in Potter County.

Adame was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.