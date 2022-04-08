AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo police arrested a man early Friday morning after he stole from the bed of a work truck, APD said.

According to APD, officers were called to a burglary from a vehicle around 3:26 a.m. Friday in a parking lot in the 4600 block of I-40 East. The caller explained that a red 4-door Ram truck pulled up next to a work truck and saw a man get out of the passenger side of the truck. The suspect then grabbed items from the bed of the work truck, reentered the Ram, and left the scene.

APD detailed that officers located the suspect vehicle at I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive and initiated a stop. The passenger, Cory Ferral Morrison, 55, was identified as the suspect of the theft, while the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

Morrison was arrested for “Theft of Property Less than $2,500 with Two or More Previous Convictions and a local municipal warrant.” Morrison was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.