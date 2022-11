AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that five men were arrested in a two-day “Prostitution/Human Trafficking Operation” earlier this month.

According to APD, five men ranging in age from 23 to 53 years old were arrested for “Soliciting Prostitution” in the operation from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4.

The Amarillo Police Department said Soliciting Prostitution is a State Jail Felony charge in Texas.