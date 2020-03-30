Amarillo Police answer questions regarding Mayor Nelson’s shelter-in-place order

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is answering questions following Mayor Ginger Nelson’s shelter-in-place order.

APD said officers will not be stopping people or vehicles solely to investigate violations of the order. Officials said any stops that the Amarillo Police Department conducts will be for on-view violations based on probable cause, just as they would prior to all COVID-19 measures.

Travel permits will not be required in the city, per Mayor Nelson’s declaration. APD said officers will not stop anyone to check if they are permitted to travel.

Police said officers in their daily activity will ask large groups to disperse as recommended in all prevention information.

