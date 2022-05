AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced that they will host “Race a Cop” from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 23 at the Amarillo Dragway.

APD said that they will be on hand to race their patrol cars against local racers.

For more information, on APD’s Race a Cop and how to buy tickets, visit here or contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.