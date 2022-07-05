AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the Fourth of July weekend, officials with both the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department released data on calls of incidents, as well as fires, that occurred. This included calls of fireworks, weapons, vandalism and calls of fires in the community.

According to data from each of the departments, officials from the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department reported more than 2,800 calls between Sunday and early Tuesday morning, the majority of which were related to fireworks. More than 2,500 calls came to the Amarillo Police Department and around 270 calls came to the Amarillo Fire Department.

Amarillo Police

According to data from the Amarillo Police Department, officials received 2,577 calls between Saturday and early Tuesday morning. The majority of the calls between this time period were for “Disorderly Fireworks,” consisting of 427 of the total calls. Other calls that were reported by the department were related to weapons, vandalism, disturbances and trespassing.

July 3: 1,057 total calls

July 4: 1,351 total calls

July 5 (from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.): 169 total calls.

Amarillo Fire

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department reported that they had a total of around 270 calls over the holiday weekend, including 41 fire calls from throughout the city. Officials said the majority of the calls were related to medical emergencies.

Out of the 41 fires over the holiday, the incidents officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to include a construction dumpster fire, a grass fire in an open field, a car fire and a cooking fire in a backyard. Out of the total, 22 of the reported fires occurred on Monday, 16 of which were reported after 8:30 p.m.