AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by Sgt. Carla Burr of the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to assist airport police in removing a passenger from a Southwest Airlines flight earlier today.
Said Burr, “APD officers were dispatched to the Rick Husband Airport to assist the airport police who were removing a passenger from a Southwest Flight.”
This story will be updated as more information is released, the investigation is reported as ongoing.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State to be hosted live by Texas Nexstar stations
- Amarillo police, airport officers remove passenger from flight at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport
- In ambulances, an unseen, unwelcome passenger: COVID-19
- Trio of Black assistants make history as Bucs coordinators
- Top Three Tips to Train Dogs…and maybe children.