Amarillo police, airport officers remove passenger from flight at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by Sgt. Carla Burr of the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to assist airport police in removing a passenger from a Southwest Airlines flight earlier today.

Said Burr, “APD officers were dispatched to the Rick Husband Airport to assist the airport police who were removing a passenger from a Southwest Flight.”

This story will be updated as more information is released, the investigation is reported as ongoing.