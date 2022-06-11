AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An eight-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot during a road rage incident.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, an eight-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a road rage incident just before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Amarillo Police said they drove up to what appeared to be an accident right as it happened. That is when officers said the driver of one of the pickups told them his son had been shot by the suspect driver of the other pickup, later identified as Frankie Lee Haigood, 58.

APD said the father told officers they had chased Haigood down and forced him off the road.

Officers said they talked to witnesses on the scene and determined that this was a road rage incident.

Officials said the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Haigood was also taken to the hospital, and after being treated for his injuries, was booked into the Potter County jail for APD stated that the suspect driver was identified as Frankie Lee Haigood, a 58-year-old man. He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The case is still under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

