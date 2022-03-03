AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people were arrested and two others are wanted Thursday after fleeing Amarillo Police in the area of southwest 45th Avenue and Teckla Boulevard, according to the department.

The department said that around 2:35 a.m. Thursday, police saw a silver passenger car driving “erratically” in the area of southwest 45th Avenue and Teckla Boulevard. The car then turned onto southwest 45th Avenue and began doing “donuts,” and then the vehicle began “swerving from one side of the roadway to the other.”

The driver, according to police, refused to stop after a traffic stop was initiated and continued to drive onto the 4500 block of Shawnee Trail. The car then swerved on the roadway and began to enter yards. The driver nearly hit a residence and continued southbound on Shawnee, hitting five vehicles on the block before stopping. Police said after the vehicle stopped, five people then ran from the car.





Officers found Krista Fellion, 19, hiding under a vehicle, Kylie Baber, 20, was found in a dumpster not far from the erratic car, Kainen Joe Johnson, 18, was detained by a homeowner in a backyard and turned over to officers who were searching the area. APD added that the two other occupants were not located.

APD reports that Kylie Baber was arrested for “Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot,” Krista Fellion was arrested for “Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot,” and Kainen Johnson was arrested for “Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot.”

All three were booked into the Randall County Jail and the incident remains under investigation, police said.