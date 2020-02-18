Amarillo Police: 2020 City of Amarillo Public Safety Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every year Amarillo is near the top of the list for fatal accidents for cities our size in the state of Texas.

In 2017 there were 30 deaths, in 2018 there were 22 deaths and in 2019 we had 29 deaths on our roadways. Traffic enforcement is one of the most requested services received by our department from the public.

The Amarillo Police Department has a motorcycle unit that is tasked with working areas known for high traffic and high accidents in order to make our roadways safer.

In 2019 the Amarillo Police Department worked 6,984 accidents. This number was up from 6,666 in 2018. Several citations were written and many of these are still outstanding.



Beginning today, the City of Amarillo will start this year’s Public Safety Campaign. This 10-day campaign will focus on traffic awareness and education, as well as the traditional court compliance.

Those residents with unresolved citations/cases are encouraged to call Municipal Court at (806) 378-3082, email citycourt@amarillo.gov, visit The Municipal Court website, or come in person to Municipal Court, 201 S.E. 4th Avenue, to take the necessary steps to resolve their case. A current warrant list is available Here.



There are still options if a warrant has been issued on a City citation. Depending on the nature of the circumstances, solutions may include trials before a judge or jury, payment plans, community service, deferred dispositions, and driving safety courses. A person is always entitled to hire an attorney to handle their cases or represent themselves. For those pleading “guilty” or “no contest,” many cases can be paid online.