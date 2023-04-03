AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a reported shooting that happened early Sunday morning in east Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Stuart Drive on a shooting at around 12:58 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said that a 38-year-old woman had been shot and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told by reported witnesses who were allegedly in the home at the time of the shooting that they heard gunshots and the woman was struck. The release said that officers found “multiple bullet strikes” in the home.

Officials said in the release that no arrests have been made so far in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department’s violent crimes unit or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ website or through its P3 mobile application.