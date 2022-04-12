AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that Richard Earl Ewing has been arrested on charges related to auto burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 11.

According to APD, officers were called to a parking lot in the 4500 block of Maverick St, on what officers said was a potential burglary. The caller told police that they saw Ewing inside of a vehicle in the parking lot that they said did not belong to him.

Officers found Ewing wearing rubber gloves and searching through the vehicle. Police detained Ewing and confirmed the vehicle was not his. Officers searched Ewing and allegedly found items from the vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

Ewing was arrested on charges of Burglary of a Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and booked into the Randall County Jail. APD said the items were returned to the original owner.