AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers from the department arrived at the scene, a man, who was not identified by the department, said that he had been assaulted by another person, who was also not identified by the department. The man allegedly said he had stabbed them in self-defense while driving.

Officials said the man jumped out of the vehicle to get away, running into a nearby yard to get help. According to the statement, the driver of the vehicle ran over the man with his truck and then left the scene.

According to the statement, the man was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident.