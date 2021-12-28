Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after Monday evening DWI incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a DWI incident Monday evening that led to one arrest.

According to a news release from the department, an officer was driving westbound on Amarillo Boulevard east near Grant Street at around 9 p.m. Monday and was almost struck by a white car. The vehicle had struck another vehicle, driven onto the curb, almost struck the officer and then came to a stop after striking a pole.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old Kayawna Evans, was found to be intoxicated with her 8-year-old child in the car. The release states Evans was medically checked and cleared at a local hospital and the child was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was released to family.

The release states that Evans was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Driving while Intoxicated with Child Passenger under 15, which officials stressed is a state jail felony.

“Remember, we will have extra patrols out the rest of this holiday looking for intoxicated and distracted drivers,” officials with the department stated in the release. “Let’s all take our time, put down the phone, get a sober ride, and get where we are going.”