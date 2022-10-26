AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo.

According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the descriptions of two recently stolen vehicles.

After the officer saw the vehicles, the release said the officer “began to catch up to the vehicles,” causing the drivers of the two vehicles to flee from the officer. According to the statement, the officer lost sight of one of the vehicles and continued to pursue the second.

The driver of one of the Kia Soul vehicles came to a dead end at southwest 10th Ave. and Mississippi Street and ran on foot. Officials said in the release that the driver, who was not identified by police, was taken into custody and the vehicle was found to be stolen. The other driver and vehicle were not located.