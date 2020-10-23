Amarillo plans to integrate and modernize its mobility network plans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced The Amarillo MPO Regional Multimodal Transportation Plan, which intends to integrate and modernize the region’s mobility network into one comprehensive document.

This Multimodal Transportation Plan would integrate the recommendations from previous transportation plans:

  • The 2010 Hike and Bike Master Plan
  • The 2012-2017 Regionally Coordinated Transportation Plan
  • The Transit Master Plan

According to TxDOT, “This plan will take a systematic look at the region’s street network and develop corridor multimodal cross sections to accommodate vehicles, trucks, pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit.”

More information and a survey can be found here.

