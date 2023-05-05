(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 5, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the Amarillo Pickleball Club, the city will be part of a World Record attempt on Friday morning as a Florida man continues his journey in attempting to play 48 games in 48 states in less than 48 days.

Dean Matt, according to the Club’s announcement, will fly into Tradewinds Airport on Friday morning to continue his “48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge.” He is expected to head to the Amarillo National Tennis Center to play one pickleball game against three local club members.

“This isn’t just about Dean… It’s also about the phenomenal growth of pickleball throughout the United States,” said Amarillo Pickleball Club President Dan Dyer, “Amarillo now has about 59 pickleball courts at many different venues. Some of the best courts are at the Amarillo National Tennis Center. The nine courts are beautifully laid out and cross-fenced sporting a social area that really makes pickleball so friendly.”

Dyer noted that the Amarillo Pickleball Club and the city now has over 300 pickleball players.

Amarillo’s growing love of pickleball appears to mirror the sport’s recent growth across the country. Previously, The Sports and Fitness Industry Association said that pickleball participation nearly doubled in 2022 – a year-over-year increase of around 85% and a 158.6% increase over the last three years.

Locally, that exponential growth has translated into the opening of a pickleball facility, family events, local college programs, and local fundraisers framed around the sport.

Dyer said that more information about the 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge can be found on its website, along with the participant’s video on YouTube.