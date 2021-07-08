Amarillo physician continues service on TMA council

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Family physician and member of the Potter-Randall County Medical Society, Rodney B. Young, MD, was reappointed as a consultant to the Texas Medical Association (TMA) Council on Medical Education, according to a press release from the TMA.

The release stated that medical leaders elect or appoint TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’S 25 boards, councils, and committees.

Additionally, appointees are “responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians,” the release said.

Click here to read more information the on TMA councils and committees.