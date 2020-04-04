Amarillo PHD reports first death related to COVID-19 in Potter County, 26 new cases in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is now reporting three total deaths in the local area due to COVID-19.

The latest death, according to the APH report card from April 4, was in Potter County. The two previous deaths reported were in Oldham and Castro Counties.

The APH report card also shows that there is now a total of 94 cases confirmed in the local area, 74 of which are in Potter and Randall County.

Those that have been infected, according to APH, range from the ages of 0-80 plus.

