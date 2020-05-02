Amarillo PHD confirms 96 new cases of COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 2, showed 82 new cases in Potter County, as well as 14 new cases in Randall County.

The 96 new cases make for a total of 1036 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 131 recoveries for the two counties, 67 in Potter and 64 in Randall.

There has been a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall.

You can check out more on what the Amarillo’s plans are regarding its COVID-19 hotspots by clicking here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver13
Briscoe1
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam122
Deaf Smith3411
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3635138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter766967
Quay41
Randall270364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas172256
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,87424386
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss