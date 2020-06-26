Amarillo PHD confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19; 114 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 26, showed eight new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed those four new cases in both Randall and Potter County, for a total of 3,683 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 89 new recoveries in Potter County and 25 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 2,509 recoveries for the two counties—1,896 in Potter and 613 in Randall.

There have been a total of 45 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:46 p.m. on June 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe21
Carson66
Castro70135
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth55
Cottle413
Curry12546
Dallam78133
Deaf Smith26216171
Donley2727
Gray1134101
Hall212
Hardeman42
Hansford26218
Hartley26211
Hemphill51
Hutchinson5542
Lipscomb94
Moore88614784
Ochiltree53248
Oldham413
Parmer174389
Potter2,858391,896
Quay513
Randall8256613
Roberts32
Roosevelt55127
Sherman3030
Swisher26120
Texas9846968
Union51
Wheeler1616
TOTAL67911025,052
