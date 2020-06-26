Amarillo PHD confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19; 114 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 26, showed eight new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report card showed those four new cases in both Randall and Potter County, for a total of 3,683 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 89 new recoveries in Potter County and 25 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 2,509 recoveries for the two counties—1,896 in Potter and 613 in Randall.
There have been a total of 45 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:46 p.m. on June 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|2
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|70
|1
|35
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|125
|–
|46
|Dallam
|78
|1
|33
|Deaf Smith
|262
|16
|171
|Donley
|27
|–
|27
|Gray
|113
|4
|101
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|2
|Hansford
|26
|2
|18
|Hartley
|26
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|5
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|55
|–
|42
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|886
|14
|784
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|48
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|174
|3
|89
|Potter
|2,858
|39
|1,896
|Quay
|5
|1
|3
|Randall
|825
|6
|613
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|55
|1
|27
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|26
|1
|20
|Texas
|984
|6
|968
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6791
|102
|5,052
