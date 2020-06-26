Amarillo PHD confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19; 114 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 26, showed eight new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed those four new cases in both Randall and Potter County, for a total of 3,683 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 89 new recoveries in Potter County and 25 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 2,509 recoveries for the two counties—1,896 in Potter and 613 in Randall.

There have been a total of 45 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:46 p.m. on June 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 30 Briscoe 2 – 1 Carson 6 – 6 Castro 70 1 35 Childress 7 – 5 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 125 – 46 Dallam 78 1 33 Deaf Smith 262 16 171 Donley 27 – 27 Gray 113 4 101 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – 2 Hansford 26 2 18 Hartley 26 2 11 Hemphill 5 – 1 Hutchinson 55 – 42 Lipscomb 9 – 4 Moore 886 14 784 Ochiltree 53 2 48 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 174 3 89 Potter 2,858 39 1,896 Quay 5 1 3 Randall 825 6 613 Roberts 3 – 2 Roosevelt 55 1 27 Sherman 30 – 30 Swisher 26 1 20 Texas 984 6 968 Union 5 – 1 Wheeler 16 – 16 TOTAL 6791 102 5,052

