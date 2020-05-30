Amarillo PHD confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19; 2 deaths

Live Now
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 30, showed seven new cases in the Potter and Randall counties, as well as two deaths.

The report card showed four new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The seven new cases make for a total of 2,995 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 891 recoveries for the two counties, 653 in Potter and 238 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 36 deaths between the two counties, 30 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:38 p.m. on May 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro32121
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry52
Dallam2917
Deaf Smith1631388
Donley2726
Gray97269
Hall2
Hansford19211
Hartley1229
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3722
Lipscomb22
Moore60213458
Ochiltree49232
Oldham412
Parmer5518
Potter2,32130653
Quay512
Randall6746238
Roberts22
Roosevelt37
Sherman2521
Swisher1812
Texas9205932
Union4
Wheeler1512
TOTAL5,247792,586
