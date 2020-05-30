Amarillo PHD confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19; 2 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 30, showed seven new cases in the Potter and Randall counties, as well as two deaths.

The report card showed four new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The seven new cases make for a total of 2,995 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 891 recoveries for the two counties, 653 in Potter and 238 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 36 deaths between the two counties, 30 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:38 p.m. on May 30, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 32 1 21 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 52 – – Dallam 29 – 17 Deaf Smith 163 13 88 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 97 2 69 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 11 Hartley 12 2 9 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 37 – 22 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 602 13 458 Ochiltree 49 2 32 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 55 – 18 Potter 2,321 30 653 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 674 6 238 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 37 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 12 Texas 920 5 932 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 12 TOTAL 5,247 79 2,586

