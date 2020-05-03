Amarillo PHD confirms 61 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, May 3, showed 61 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as eight new recoveries.

The report card showed 52 new cases in Potter County, as well as 9 new cases in Randall County.

The 61 new cases make for a total of 1,097 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 139 recoveries for the two counties, 73 in Potter and 66 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 1 2 Deaf Smith 35 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 818 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 279 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 201 2 64 Union 3 – – Wheeler 9 – 1 TOTAL 2,006 26 406

