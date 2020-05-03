Amarillo PHD confirms 61 new cases of COVID-19

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Sunday, May 3, showed 61 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as eight new recoveries.

The report card showed 52 new cases in Potter County, as well as 9 new cases in Randall County.

The 61 new cases make for a total of 1,097 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 139 recoveries for the two counties, 73 in Potter and 66 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall.

You can check out more on what the Amarillo’s plans are regarding its COVID-19 hotspots by clicking here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:40 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1212
Deaf Smith3511
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter818967
Quay41
Randall279364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas201264
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,00626406
