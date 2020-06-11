Amarillo PHD confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19; 1 death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, June 11, showed six new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as one new death.
The report card showed five new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.
The six new cases make for a total of 3,531 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
The new death in Randall County makes for a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1497 recoveries for the two counties, 1115 in Potter and 382 in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:17 p.m. on June 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|34
|1
|29
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|68
|–
|–
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|192
|13
|132
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|107
|3
|90
|Hall
|2
|–
|2
|Hardeman
|3
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|15
|Hartley
|13
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|5
|–
|2
|Moore
|851
|13
|531
|Ochiltree
|51
|2
|38
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|88
|–
|45
|Potter
|2,783
|36
|1,115
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|748
|7
|382
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|46
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|22
|Swisher
|18
|–
|16
|Texas
|955
|6
|913
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,244
|90
|3,500
