Amarillo PHD confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19; 1 death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, June 11, showed six new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as one new death.

The report card showed five new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.

The six new cases make for a total of 3,531 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

The new death in Randall County makes for a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1497 recoveries for the two counties, 1115 in Potter and 382 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:17 p.m. on June 11, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 34 1 29 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 68 – – Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 192 13 132 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 107 3 90 Hall 2 – 2 Hardeman 3 – – Hansford 19 2 15 Hartley 13 2 11 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 44 – 28 Lipscomb 5 – 2 Moore 851 13 531 Ochiltree 51 2 38 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 88 – 45 Potter 2,783 36 1,115 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 748 7 382 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 46 – – Sherman 25 – 22 Swisher 18 – 16 Texas 955 6 913 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,244 90 3,500

