Amarillo PHD confirms 58 new cases of COVID-19; 37 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 16, showed 58 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 37 new recoveries.

The report card showed 49 new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.

The 58 new cases make for a total of 2,731 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 468 recoveries for the two counties, 326 in Potter and 142 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 27 deaths between the two counties, 23 in Potter, and four in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on May 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 16 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 2 Castro 27 1 12 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 Curry 36 – – Dallam 21 1 7 Deaf Smith 120 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 91 – 49 Hansford 16 2 7 Hartley 9 2 3 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 25 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 544 11 280 Ochiltree 40 1 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 25 6 Potter 2,129 23 326 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 602 4 142 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 14 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 14 – 8 Texas 658 4 281 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 7 TOTAL 4,492 60 1,257

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: