Amarillo PHD confirms 58 new cases of COVID-19; 37 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 16, showed 58 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 37 new recoveries.

The report card showed 49 new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.

The 58 new cases make for a total of 2,731 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 468 recoveries for the two counties, 326 in Potter and 142 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 27 deaths between the two counties, 23 in Potter, and four in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:30 p.m. on May 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2316
Briscoe1
Carson32
Castro27112
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry36
Dallam2117
Deaf Smith120626
Donley2624
Gray9149
Hansford1627
Hartley923
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb22
Moore54411280
Ochiltree40119
Oldham412
Parmer256
Potter2,12923326
Quay512
Randall6024142
Roberts22
Roosevelt14
Sherman2315
Swisher148
Texas6584281
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL4,492601,257
