Amarillo PHD confirms 31 new cases of COVID-19; 625 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, June 30, showed 31 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 625 new recoveries.

The report card showed those twelve new cases in Potter County, and 19 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,748 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 488 new recoveries in Potter County and 137 in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,169 recoveries for the two counties—2,418 in Potter and 751 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 30 – 30 Briscoe 2 – 1 Carson 6 – 6 Castro 74 1 39 Childress 8 – 5 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 153 – 56 Dallam 84 1 43 Deaf Smith 287 16 187 Donley 27 – 28 Gray 114 4 105 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – 2 Hansford 28 2 18 Hartley 29 2 12 Hemphill 7 – 1 Hutchinson 57 – 42 Lipscomb 9 – 4 Moore 888 15 788 Ochiltree 53 2 49 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 188 8 107 Potter 2,873 39 1,930 Quay 6 1 3 Randall 844 7 614 Roberts 3 – 2 Roosevelt 57 1 29 Sherman 30 – 30 Swisher 31 1 20 Texas 987 6 968 Union 7 – 1 Wheeler 16 – 16 TOTAL 6921 109 5,154

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: