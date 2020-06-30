Amarillo PHD confirms 31 new cases of COVID-19; 625 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, June 30, showed 31 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 625 new recoveries.
The report card showed those twelve new cases in Potter County, and 19 new cases for Randall for a total of 3,748 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 488 new recoveries in Potter County and 137 in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,169 recoveries for the two counties—2,418 in Potter and 751 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|2
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|74
|1
|39
|Childress
|8
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|153
|–
|56
|Dallam
|84
|1
|43
|Deaf Smith
|287
|16
|187
|Donley
|27
|–
|28
|Gray
|114
|4
|105
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|2
|Hansford
|28
|2
|18
|Hartley
|29
|2
|12
|Hemphill
|7
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|57
|–
|42
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|888
|15
|788
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|49
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|188
|8
|107
|Potter
|2,873
|39
|1,930
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|844
|7
|614
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|57
|1
|29
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|31
|1
|20
|Texas
|987
|6
|968
|Union
|7
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6921
|109
|5,154
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill to change the Mississippi state flag
- Partial human remains discovered in search for missing Fort Hood soldier
- Local bar owners hold protest at city hall
- Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’
- Recently launched scholarship fund offers more than $500,000 for new WT Students