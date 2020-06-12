Amarillo PHD confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19; 6 recoveries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 12, showed three new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as six new recoveries.

The report card showed two new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.

The three new cases make for a total of 3,534 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1503 recoveries for the two counties, 1120 in Potter and 383 in Randall.

There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:34 p.m. on June 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver3024
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro37129
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth64
Cottle413
Curry68
Dallam4127
Deaf Smith19214132
Donley2726
Gray107390
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford21215
Hartley14211
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb72
Moore86614531
Ochiltree52238
Oldham412
Parmer10047
Potter2,785361,120
Quay512
Randall7497383
Roberts22
Roosevelt51
Sherman2922
Swisher1916
Texas9636934
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,267923,517
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss