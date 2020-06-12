Amarillo PHD confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19; 6 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 12, showed three new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as six new recoveries.
The report card showed two new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.
The three new cases make for a total of 3,534 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1503 recoveries for the two counties, 1120 in Potter and 383 in Randall.
There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:34 p.m. on June 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|30
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|37
|1
|29
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|4
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|68
|–
|–
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|192
|14
|132
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|107
|3
|90
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|21
|2
|15
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|7
|–
|2
|Moore
|866
|14
|531
|Ochiltree
|52
|2
|38
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|100
|–
|47
|Potter
|2,785
|36
|1,120
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|749
|7
|383
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|51
|–
|–
|Sherman
|29
|–
|22
|Swisher
|19
|–
|16
|Texas
|963
|6
|934
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,267
|92
|3,517
