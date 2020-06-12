Amarillo PHD confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19; 6 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 12, showed three new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as six new recoveries.

The report card showed two new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.

The three new cases make for a total of 3,534 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1503 recoveries for the two counties, 1120 in Potter and 383 in Randall.

There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:34 p.m. on June 12, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 30 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 37 1 29 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 4 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 68 – – Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 192 14 132 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 107 3 90 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 21 2 15 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 44 – 28 Lipscomb 7 – 2 Moore 866 14 531 Ochiltree 52 2 38 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 100 – 47 Potter 2,785 36 1,120 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 749 7 383 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 51 – – Sherman 29 – 22 Swisher 19 – 16 Texas 963 6 934 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,267 92 3,517

