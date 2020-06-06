Amarillo PHD confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19; 31 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, June 6, showed three new cases in the Potter and Randall counties, as well 31 new recoveries.

The report card showed two new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.

The three new cases make for a total of 3,484 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1308 recoveries for the two counties, 959 in Potter and 349 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:03 p.m. on June 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro34125
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry62
Dallam3326
Deaf Smith17413119
Donley2726
Gray104287
Hall21
Hansford19214
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb52
Moore85113531
Ochiltree51235
Oldham413
Parmer8833
Potter2,75632959
Quay512
Randall7286349
Roberts22
Roosevelt43
Sherman2521
Swisher1813
Texas9446888
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,104823,232
