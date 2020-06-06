Amarillo PHD confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19; 31 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, June 6, showed three new cases in the Potter and Randall counties, as well 31 new recoveries.
The report card showed two new cases in Potter County, as well as one new case in Randall County.
The three new cases make for a total of 3,484 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1308 recoveries for the two counties, 959 in Potter and 349 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:03 p.m. on June 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|34
|1
|25
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|62
|–
|–
|Dallam
|33
|–
|26
|Deaf Smith
|174
|13
|119
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|104
|2
|87
|Hall
|2
|–
|1
|Hansford
|19
|2
|14
|Hartley
|13
|2
|10
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|5
|–
|2
|Moore
|851
|13
|531
|Ochiltree
|51
|2
|35
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|88
|–
|33
|Potter
|2,756
|32
|959
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|728
|6
|349
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|43
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|13
|Texas
|944
|6
|888
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,104
|82
|3,232
