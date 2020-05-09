Amarillo PHD confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 9, showed 26 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.

The report card showed 23 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 26 new cases make for a total of 1,482 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 263 recoveries for the two counties, 158 in Potter and 105 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 18 deaths between the two counties, 15 in Potter, and three in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:45 p.m. on May 9, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 22 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 29 – – Dallam 13 1 3 Deaf Smith 46 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 74 – 34 Hansford 12 2 1 Hartley 8 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 494 8 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 19 Potter 1,124 15 158 Quay 4 1 – Randall 358 3 105 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 20 – 6 Swisher 11 – 4 Texas 347 3 161 Union 3 – – Wheeler 13 – 4 TOTAL 2,732 38 666

