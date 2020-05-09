Amarillo PHD confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19; 43 recoveries

by: David Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 9, showed 26 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 43 new recoveries.

The report card showed 23 new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 26 new cases make for a total of 1,482 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 263 recoveries for the two counties, 158 in Potter and 105 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 18 deaths between the two counties, 15 in Potter, and three in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:45 p.m. on May 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry29
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith4611
Donley258
Gray7434
Hansford1221
Hartley82
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4948138
Ochiltree291
Oldham31
Parmer19
Potter1,12415158
Quay41
Randall3583105
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman206
Swisher114
Texas3473161
Union3
Wheeler134
TOTAL2,73238666
