Amarillo PHD confirms 21 new recoveries, 6 new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for June 9, showed six new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 22 new recoveries.

The report card showed three new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1344 recoveries for the two counties, 992 in Potter and 352 in Randall.

There have also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:56 p.m. on June 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro34129
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry62
Dallam3426
Deaf Smith17413119
Donley2726
Gray104287
Hall22
Hansford19215
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb52
Moore85113531
Ochiltree51238
Oldham413
Parmer8845
Potter2,76632992
Quay512
Randall7406352
Roberts22
Roosevelt45
Sherman2521
Swisher1816
Texas9446888
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,139843,296
