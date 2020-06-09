Amarillo PHD confirms 21 new recoveries, 6 new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for June 9, showed six new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 22 new recoveries.
The report card showed three new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1344 recoveries for the two counties, 992 in Potter and 352 in Randall.
There have also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:56 p.m. on June 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|34
|1
|29
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|62
|–
|–
|Dallam
|34
|–
|26
|Deaf Smith
|174
|13
|119
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|104
|2
|87
|Hall
|2
|–
|2
|Hansford
|19
|2
|15
|Hartley
|13
|2
|10
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|5
|–
|2
|Moore
|851
|13
|531
|Ochiltree
|51
|2
|38
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|88
|–
|45
|Potter
|2,766
|32
|992
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|740
|6
|352
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|45
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|16
|Texas
|944
|6
|888
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,139
|84
|3,296
