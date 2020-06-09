Amarillo PHD confirms 21 new recoveries, 6 new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for June 9, showed six new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 22 new recoveries.

The report card showed three new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1344 recoveries for the two counties, 992 in Potter and 352 in Randall.

There have also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:56 p.m. on June 9, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 34 1 29 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 62 – – Dallam 34 – 26 Deaf Smith 174 13 119 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 104 2 87 Hall 2 – 2 Hansford 19 2 15 Hartley 13 2 10 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 44 – 28 Lipscomb 5 – 2 Moore 851 13 531 Ochiltree 51 2 38 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 88 – 45 Potter 2,766 32 992 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 740 6 352 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 45 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 16 Texas 944 6 888 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,139 84 3,296

