Amarillo PHD confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 12, showed two new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed those two new cases in Randall County, for a total of 3,536 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,503 recoveries for the two counties—1,120 in Potter and 383 in Randall.

There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:31 p.m. on June 13, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 30 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 39 1 29 Childress 6 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 71 – – Dallam 41 – 27 Deaf Smith 208 13 132 Donley 28 – 26 Gray 111 3 90 Hall 2 1 2 Hardeman 4 – – Hansford 21 2 15 Hartley 14 2 11 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 45 – 31 Lipscomb 7 – 2 Moore 871 14 545 Ochiltree 53 2 42 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 111 – 47 Potter 2,785 36 1,120 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 751 7 383 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 53 – – Sherman 29 – 23 Swisher 21 1 16 Texas 968 6 934 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,323 91 3,540

