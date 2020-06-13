Amarillo PHD confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 12, showed two new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card showed those two new cases in Randall County, for a total of 3,536 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,503 recoveries for the two counties—1,120 in Potter and 383 in Randall.

There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:31 p.m. on June 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver3024
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro39129
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry71
Dallam4127
Deaf Smith20813132
Donley2826
Gray111390
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford21215
Hartley14211
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4531
Lipscomb72
Moore87114545
Ochiltree53242
Oldham412
Parmer11147
Potter2,785361,120
Quay512
Randall7517383
Roberts22
Roosevelt53
Sherman2923
Swisher21116
Texas9686934
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,323913,540
