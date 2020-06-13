AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, June 12, showed two new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report card showed those two new cases in Randall County, for a total of 3,536 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1,503 recoveries for the two counties—1,120 in Potter and 383 in Randall.
There have been a total of 43 deaths between the two counties, 36 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:31 p.m. on June 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|30
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|39
|1
|29
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|71
|–
|–
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|208
|13
|132
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|90
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|21
|2
|15
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|31
|Lipscomb
|7
|–
|2
|Moore
|871
|14
|545
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|42
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|111
|–
|47
|Potter
|2,785
|36
|1,120
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|751
|7
|383
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|–
|–
|Sherman
|29
|–
|23
|Swisher
|21
|1
|16
|Texas
|968
|6
|934
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,323
|91
|3,540
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- The Amarillo Community Market opens for first time this season
- Two from Lubbock arrested with $1.7 million in drugs, Border Patrol says
- March for Justice protest in Canyon Saturday morning
- Amarillo PHD confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19
- Dallas agrees to temporary ban on less-lethal police weapons