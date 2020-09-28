Amarillo PHD confirms 186 new cases of COVID-19; 5 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, September 28, showed 186 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 5 new deaths.
The report card showed 101 new cases in Potter County and 58 new cases for Randall for a total of 7,799 confirmed cases for both counties.
The report card also showed 24 new recoveries for both counties, Potter County had 12 and Randall County had 12.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 6,474 recoveries for the two counties — 4,156 in Potter and 2,318 in Randall.
There have been a total of 108 deaths between the two counties, 66 in Potter, and 42 in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:18 p.m. on September 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|57
|–
|48
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|23
|–
|17
|Castro
|257
|5
|232
|Childress
|69
|–
|60
|Cimarron
|25
|–
|22
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|25
|3
|24
|Curry
|790
|6
|432
|Dallam
|260
|5
|226
|Deaf Smith
|1,059
|21
|952
|Donley
|64
|1
|56
|Gray
|316
|7
|275
|Hall
|28
|1
|17
|Hardeman
|25
|–
|24
|Hansford
|114
|4
|102
|Hartley
|143
|4
|123
|Hemphill
|73
|–
|68
|Hutchinson
|211
|5
|156
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|28
|Moore
|1,174
|22
|1,110
|Ochiltree
|137
|5
|108
|Oldham
|17
|1
|15
|Parmer
|433
|7
|392
|Potter
|4,881
|66
|4,156
|Quay
|74
|2
|46
|Randall
|2,918
|42
|2,318
|Roberts
|9
|–
|9
|Roosevelt
|282
|4
|143
|Sherman
|63
|–
|56
|Swisher
|109
|3
|96
|Texas
|1,520
|9
|1,362
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|48
|–
|43
|TOTAL
|15,310
|227
|12,769
