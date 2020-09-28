Amarillo PHD confirms 186 new cases of COVID-19; 5 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, September 28, showed 186 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 5 new deaths.

The report card showed 101 new cases in Potter County and 58 new cases for Randall for a total of 7,799 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 24 new recoveries for both counties, Potter County had 12 and Randall County had 12.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 6,474 recoveries for the two counties — 4,156 in Potter and 2,318 in Randall.

There have been a total of 108 deaths between the two counties, 66 in Potter, and 42 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:18 p.m. on September 28, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 57 – 48 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 23 – 17 Castro 257 5 232 Childress 69 – 60 Cimarron 25 – 22 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 3 24 Curry 790 6 432 Dallam 260 5 226 Deaf Smith 1,059 21 952 Donley 64 1 56 Gray 316 7 275 Hall 28 1 17 Hardeman 25 – 24 Hansford 114 4 102 Hartley 143 4 123 Hemphill 73 – 68 Hutchinson 211 5 156 Lipscomb 32 – 28 Moore 1,174 22 1,110 Ochiltree 137 5 108 Oldham 17 1 15 Parmer 433 7 392 Potter 4,881 66 4,156 Quay 74 2 46 Randall 2,918 42 2,318 Roberts 9 – 9 Roosevelt 282 4 143 Sherman 63 – 56 Swisher 109 3 96 Texas 1,520 9 1,362 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 48 – 43 TOTAL 15,310 227 12,769

