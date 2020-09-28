Amarillo PHD confirms 186 new cases of COVID-19; 5 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, September 28, showed 186 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 5 new deaths.

The report card showed 101 new cases in Potter County and 58 new cases for Randall for a total of 7,799 confirmed cases for both counties.

The report card also showed 24 new recoveries for both counties, Potter County had 12 and Randall County had 12.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 6,474 recoveries for the two counties — 4,156 in Potter and 2,318 in Randall.

There have been a total of 108 deaths between the two counties, 66 in Potter, and 42 in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:18 p.m. on September 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver5748
Briscoe12111
Carson2317
Castro2575232
Childress6960
Cimarron2522
Collingsworth1817
Cottle25324
Curry7906432
Dallam2605226
Deaf Smith1,05921952
Donley64156
Gray3167275
Hall28117
Hardeman2524
Hansford1144102
Hartley1434123
Hemphill7368
Hutchinson2115156
Lipscomb3228
Moore1,174221,110
Ochiltree1375108
Oldham17115
Parmer4337392
Potter4,881664,156
Quay74246
Randall2,918422,318
Roberts99
Roosevelt2824143
Sherman6356
Swisher109396
Texas1,52091,362
Union31214
Wheeler4843
TOTAL15,31022712,769
