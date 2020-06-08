Amarillo PHD confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19; 15 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, June 8, showed 16 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 15 new recoveries.
The report card showed seven new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.
The 16 new cases make for a total of 3,500 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1323 recoveries for the two counties, 972 in Potter and 351 in Randall.
There have also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:33 p.m. on June 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|34
|1
|28
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|62
|–
|–
|Dallam
|34
|–
|26
|Deaf Smith
|174
|13
|119
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|104
|2
|87
|Hall
|2
|–
|1
|Hansford
|19
|2
|15
|Hartley
|13
|2
|10
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|44
|–
|28
|Lipscomb
|5
|–
|2
|Moore
|851
|13
|531
|Ochiltree
|51
|2
|37
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|88
|–
|43
|Potter
|2,763
|32
|972
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|737
|6
|351
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|43
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|16
|Texas
|944
|6
|888
|Union
|5
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,135
|84
|3,291
