Amarillo PHD confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19; 15 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, June 8, showed 16 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 15 new recoveries.

The report card showed seven new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.

The 16 new cases make for a total of 3,500 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1323 recoveries for the two counties, 972 in Potter and 351 in Randall.

There have also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:33 p.m. on June 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 5 Castro 34 1 28 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 62 – – Dallam 34 – 26 Deaf Smith 174 13 119 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 104 2 87 Hall 2 – 1 Hansford 19 2 15 Hartley 13 2 10 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 44 – 28 Lipscomb 5 – 2 Moore 851 13 531 Ochiltree 51 2 37 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 88 – 43 Potter 2,763 32 972 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 737 6 351 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 43 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 16 Texas 944 6 888 Union 5 – – Wheeler 15 – 15 TOTAL 6,135 84 3,291

