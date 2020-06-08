Amarillo PHD confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19; 15 recoveries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, June 8, showed 16 new cases in Potter and Randall counties, as well as 15 new recoveries.

The report card showed seven new cases in Potter County, as well as nine new cases in Randall County.

The 16 new cases make for a total of 3,500 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 1323 recoveries for the two counties, 972 in Potter and 351 in Randall.

There have also been a total of 38 deaths between the two counties, 32 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:33 p.m. on June 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro34128
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry62
Dallam3426
Deaf Smith17413119
Donley2726
Gray104287
Hall21
Hansford19215
Hartley13210
Hemphill11
Hutchinson4428
Lipscomb52
Moore85113531
Ochiltree51237
Oldham413
Parmer8843
Potter2,76332972
Quay512
Randall7376351
Roberts22
Roosevelt43
Sherman2521
Swisher1816
Texas9446888
Union5
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,135843,291
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss