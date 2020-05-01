Amarillo PHD confirms 122 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, May 1, showed 104 new cases in Potter County, as well as 18 new cases in Randall County.
The 122 new cases make for a total of 940 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there was also a new death in Potter County.
There are now a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:32 p.m. on May 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|9
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|31
|–
|11
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|350
|5
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|684
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|256
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|138
|1
|31
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,720
|23
|367
