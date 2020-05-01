Amarillo PHD confirms 122 new cases of COVID-19

Courtesy of City of Amarillo’s Facebook.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Friday, May 1, showed 104 new cases in Potter County, as well as 18 new cases in Randall County.

The 122 new cases make for a total of 940 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there was also a new death in Potter County.

There are now a total of 12 deaths between the two counties, nine in Potter, and three in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:32 p.m. on May 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver9
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam102
Deaf Smith3111
Donley248
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3505138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter684967
Quay41
Randall256364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas138131
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,72023367
