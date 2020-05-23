Amarillo PHD confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19; 18 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 23, showed 12 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 18 new recoveries.

The report card showed nine new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 12 new cases make for a total of 2,886 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 638 recoveries for the two counties, 458 in Potter and 180 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on May 23, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 31 1 19 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – 1 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 45 – – Dallam 27 1 13 Deaf Smith 153 8 60 Donley 27 – 25 Gray 95 1 62 Hall 1 – – Hansford 18 2 8 Hartley 14 2 5 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 31 – 17 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 579 13 373 Ochiltree 42 2 22 Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 49 14 Potter 2,238 26 458 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 648 6 180 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 31 – – Sherman 23 – 17 Swisher 15 – 10 Texas 855 5 470 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 10 TOTAL 4,997 69 1,800

