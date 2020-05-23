Amarillo PHD confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19; 18 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 23, showed 12 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 18 new recoveries.
The report card showed nine new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.
The 12 new cases make for a total of 2,886 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 638 recoveries for the two counties, 458 in Potter and 180 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on May 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|31
|1
|19
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|1
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|45
|–
|–
|Dallam
|27
|1
|13
|Deaf Smith
|153
|8
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|25
|Gray
|95
|1
|62
|Hall
|1
|–
|–
|Hansford
|18
|2
|8
|Hartley
|14
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|31
|–
|17
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|579
|13
|373
|Ochiltree
|42
|2
|22
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|49
|14
|Potter
|2,238
|26
|458
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|648
|6
|180
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|31
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|17
|Swisher
|15
|–
|10
|Texas
|855
|5
|470
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|10
|TOTAL
|4,997
|69
|1,800
