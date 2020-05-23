Amarillo PHD confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19; 18 recoveries

by: David Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Saturday, May 23, showed 12 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as 18 new recoveries.

The report card showed nine new cases in Potter County, as well as three new cases in Randall County.

The 12 new cases make for a total of 2,886 confirmed cases for Potter and Randall Counties.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 638 recoveries for the two counties, 458 in Potter and 180 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 32 deaths between the two counties, 26 in Potter, and six in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:12 p.m. on May 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro31119
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth41
Cottle412
Curry45
Dallam27113
Deaf Smith153860
Donley2725
Gray95162
Hall1
Hansford1828
Hartley1425
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3117
Lipscomb22
Moore57913373
Ochiltree42222
Oldham312
Parmer4914
Potter2,23826458
Quay512
Randall6486180
Roberts22
Roosevelt31
Sherman2317
Swisher1510
Texas8555470
Union3
Wheeler1510
TOTAL4,997691,800
