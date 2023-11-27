AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Globe-New Center for the Performing Arts is set to host a holiday event with the aim to benefit local organizations on Dec. 2.

Officials with the Amarillo Performing Arts Center said the event will feature performances from groups and artists including the Amarillo Performing Arts Center, Amarillo Art In Motion (AAIM), Caprock Caprockettes, Don Diamonds, Emergence Dance Company, Flying Fitness, Impact Expressions, Sandie Steppers, Stapp Productions and Unique Stepperz.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Amarillo Angels, Colorful Closets and the High Plains Food Bank.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Globe-News Center. Tickets for the event start at $5 and can be purchased at panhandletickets.com.