Trick-or-treaters to get paid for excess candy at Candy Buy Back event in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (APDO) is giving trick-or-treaters an opportunity to turn in their excess candy and get paid.

According to APDO, the 13th Annual Candy Buy Back will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the APDO Wolflin location (2300 Wolflin Avenue).

Trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy and receive $2 per pound, up to 3 pounds. APDO explained that the candy will be shipped overseas to local soldiers serving in the military.

In addition, the event will include a visit from the Amarillo Zoo, with some special furry friends, Amarillo AMS, and the Amarillo Police Department, with an ambulance and police car, according to APDO.

APDO said that families can email names of service members to info@amarillopediatricdentistry.com or bring the name to the event.