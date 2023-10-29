AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics announced that they are set to host a candy buyback from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.
According to Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Facebook post, officials will buy up to three pounds of candy paying $2 a pound.
APDO said the event will feature snow cones, face paint, and games. Officials added that all candy collected will be given to troops overseas.
