Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics donating PPE to BSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is donating their personal protection equipment to BSA.

Since APDO’s office is only doing emergency surgeries, they decided to donate their extra masks to the hospital.

“If the hospitals are running short of their equipment, that really affects everybody in Amarillo. So we need to do what we can to keep them stocked up for what they need to do right now,” said Eric Devries, doctor of medical dentistry at APDO.

BSA is currently accepting surgical and N-95 masks to protect themselves and their patients.