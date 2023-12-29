AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck at Amarillo Boulevard and Tennessee Street.
APD reports that officers are working a major wreck and traffic lanes are closed in both directions.
Officials added that one passenger suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
APD ask residents to avoid the area while traffic investigators are currently on scene. APD stated that Traffic is being diverted away from the area.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.