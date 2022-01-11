Amarillo police searching for robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

According to APD, on Friday, Dec. 31 APD officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 2300 block of S. Georgia. The victim told officers that a black male, wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans entered the store and demanded money from the register, police said.

APD added that the suspect then left on foot with an unknown amount of money and no injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have information about this crime or know who the suspect is, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers explained that if your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.