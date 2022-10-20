Update (2:35 p.m.)

According to officials with the Amarillo Police Department on the scene, officers were called to the La Quinta Inn in west Amarillo around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on a possible hostage situation. Officers reported that there was a man who had a gun with a woman inside the hotel that he was refusing to let out.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the SWAT team and negotiators were called. Once negotiators were on the scene, they were able to speak with the man and get the woman out. Officials said that the man is still inside the building and is believed to be armed. Officials stressed that officers will continue to be on the scene until the situation is safe.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department have been called to a local hotel on a weapons call Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the La Quinta Inn at 2108 south Coulter on a weapons call. Officials stressed that the department’s Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the scene.

