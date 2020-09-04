6-year-old’s parents speak out after hit-and-run suspect vehicle found

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit found the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that injured six-year-old Adalynn.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton confirmed the 2009 silver Dodge Ram was found in the 3700 block of Delta Road on Friday afternoon.

The investigation into who was driving at the time of the Sept. 1 accident is ongoing. However, it has been determined that the vehicle is associated with a personal mechanic shop on the 300 block of north Birmingham. The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information on who runs this shop, or anyone who may have a vehicle in this shop, to call at 378-3038.

Adalynn’s parents said as of Friday evening, she remains in critical condition in a coma.

“Most of the damage is done internally,” said Adalynn’s mother, Coretta Collins. “She’s not breathing on her own. She has a machine breathing for her. They did fix her leg.”

Collins and Elroy Oliver, Adalynn’s father, are praying their daughter will recover.

Courtesy: Coretta Collins



“It’s very hard to see your baby like that and there’s nothing you can do. It’s scary to know like a doctor can come out at any time and tell you that she might not make it,” Collins said, “and we’re also angry that the man just left her there. We’re very angry.”

Elroy said, “It’s very devastating to see my daughter like that, but I know she’s a tough little girl and I know accidents do happen and I don’t want no harm done to this young man. We just want him to be held accountable for hitting my daughter and going on about his business.”

The Amarillo Police would like to thank our community for all the tips and information that was given.

There is no doubt that this vehicle would not have been located as quickly if we had not received this information. Amarillo Police

Oliver added, “I just want to thank everybody who shared the post and who were just trying to spread the word to help bring justice to my daughter. It’s good to know we still have good people who are willing to help.”

Collins said while she remains hopeful, she wants justice for Adalynn.

“I pray for a full recovery for my daughter. She was very spontaneous and very active and to see her just lifeless, I hope that she has a full recovery,” Collins continued. “Mainly, I want this man to be caught and to be put in jail. That’s all I want.”

As of Friday evening, Cpl. Hilton said there was not an update on the driver. If you have any information about who the driver could be, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

