Amarillo PD releases information about phone-related scam in community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information Tuesday morning about a phone-related scam that has been reported throughout the community.

According to a news release from the department, officials have received calls from citizens who state they are being called by an individual claiming to be from Xcel Energy. This caller is telling those who answer that they are behind on their bill and if they don’t pay, their energy service will be disconnected.

“THIS IS A SCAM!!” officials with the department stressed in the release. “Neither Xcel or Atmos Energy will call you and threaten to cut off your utilities without a warning first. You know if you are behind on your bills. Don’t be fooled and never give out information on your account.”

Officials from the department encourage individuals who receive this call to disconnect, look up the number in the phone book or online, then call either Xcel Energy or Atmos Energy to talk about their bill. Individuals can also contact the department’s public information office at 806-378-4257.