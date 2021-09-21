Amarillo PD: One man dead after Tuesday morning motorcycle crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Tuesday morning motorcycle crash which left one man dead in the 2200 block of southwest 46th Ave.

Amarillo Police officers were called to the intersection of SW 46th Ave. and Fannin Street on a call of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at approximately 12:38 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 21).

According to the release, 37-year-old Chad Michael Sechrist had been travelling westbound in the 2200 block of southwest 46th Ave. where he lost control of his 2010 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and struck a curb. Sechrist died at the scene.

Officers with the department’s traffic investigation unit are continuing to investigate the incident, the release states.