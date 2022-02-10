AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that occurred in downtown Amarillo Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to the 400 block of southwest Seventh Ave. on a shooting call. A male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second male was detained in relation to the incident.

Officials from the department say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.